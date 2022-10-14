Jump to content

Kwarteng ‘sacked’ as Chancellor over mini-budget chaos

He flew back early from a trip to the US for a meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday.

Gavin Cordon
Friday 14 October 2022 12:44
Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street after returning from the US early (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng has paid the price for the chaos unleashed by his mini-budget as he was reportedly sacked by Liz Truss.

The Chancellor flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.

Ms Truss will stage a press conference in Downing Street later on Friday in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.

