Second arrest made in connection with Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from jail

The 25-year-old woman has been bailed until April after being questioned.

Gwyn Wright
Friday 02 February 2024 13:38
Daniel Khalife is said to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Detectives investigating Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from prison have arrested a second person on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested at an address in east London and has been bailed until April.

It follows the arrest of a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender on January 17.

Khalife is said to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on September 6 last year.

We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees

Neither the woman nor man are staff members at the prison, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, head of operations for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the full circumstances of the alleged escape of Khalife, and we have now arrested two other people as part of this.

“I know there continues to be a great deal of interest in this case, but I must remind the public that Khalife is awaiting trial.

“It is, therefore, extremely important that people do not report, comment upon or share information which could in any way prejudice the future court proceedings.”

