Cyclist hit by fire engine on 999 call in south London

A cyclist has been hit by a fire engine responding to an emergency call in south London.

Police and emergency workers have cordoned off the junction between Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton after the incident just before noon on Wednesday.

A group of paramedics treated the man, thought to be aged in his 50s, who was lying on the road with an oxygen mask over his face before later lifting him into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, a silver bicycle could be seen leant against the fire engine while an air ambulance circled above.

The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation London Fire Brigade

The man suffered a head injury and was taken to a south London hospital, police said.

A man in his 40s, who did not wish to be named, said he saw the cyclist crossing the junction from Atlantic Road before being hit by the fire engine which was traveling down Coldharbour Lane.

He told the PA news agency that the fire engines “come so fast up this road”.

“It was a green light and I don’t think he saw it coming,” he added.

Another witness described hearing a “bang” before seeing the man unconscious on the road.

Davood Germi, who described a similar scene, said the cyclist “wasn’t moving” before paramedics took him away.

There were no other reported injuries and no arrests. Road closures and cordons remain in place at this time Metropolitan Police

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “At around 11.45am, a fire engine was involved in a collision with a cyclist at the junction of Coldharbour Lane and Atlantic Road in Brixton.

“The cyclist was treated on scene and taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

“The fire engine was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are under investigation.”

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said a cyclist aged in his 50s had been in collision with a fire engine at the scene and suffered a head injury.

“He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. We await an update on his condition,” she said.

“There were no other reported injuries and no arrests.

“Road closures and cordons remain in place at this time.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident or has dash-cam footage should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2990/23AUG.”