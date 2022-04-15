Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.

Demonstrators playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” have been pictured facing queues of traffic headed by double-decker buses.

The Metropolitan Police said they were attempting to control the disruption.

Extinction Rebellion protesters block bridges in central London (XR)

The force said: “We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.

“We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London.

“A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”