Around 70 firefighters tackle blaze at 45-storey block in Blackwall, east London

The London Fire Brigade said half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the building at New Providence Wharf was alight.

Rosie Shead
Monday 26 August 2024 15:11
Handout photo taken with permission from the X feed of @JohnWickMG of the scene of a fire at a multi-storey tower block at New Providence Wharf in London (X/@JohnWickMG/PA)
Handout photo taken with permission from the X feed of @JohnWickMG of the scene of a fire at a multi-storey tower block at New Providence Wharf in London (X/@JohnWickMG/PA) (PA Media)

Around 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines are responding to a blaze in Blackwall, east London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

Half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey tower block at New Providence Wharf, Biscayne Avenue, was alight, the LFB said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The LFB said it was first called to the blaze at 1.28pm and that crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations were in attendance at the scene.

Dylan Lee, 28, who saw flames and smoke billowing from the structure while he was in his apartment in Canary Wharf opposite, said he felt “dread” at the sight.

The designer and VFX artist told the PA news agency: “Around 13:25, an alarm rang out when I noticed smoke billowing from the apartment.

“Debris and pieces had fallen from the balcony, glass shattered and caused the fire to expand and engulf the space, with flames reaching out as the wind carried the smoke.”

He said the fire brigade arrived 20 minutes later and added: “I felt dread, especially considering this is the second apartment fire in 24 hours in East London alone.

“I’m hoping the residents made it out ok and the firefighters are in one piece. This was somebody’s home.”

The LFB said the blaze was producing a large amount of smoke and advised people in the local area to keep windows and doors shut if possible.

The fire service added that it had received more than 100 calls regarding the blaze and that the cause is not yet known.

