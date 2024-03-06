More than 170 firefighters tackling police station blaze

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emergency services are tackling a fire at a police station in east London where the roof of the building is “completely alight”.

Around 175 firefighters and 30 fire engines attended the blaze at Forest Gate police station on Romford Road, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The brigade was called just after 4.15pm on Tuesday with firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations attending.

The Metropolitan Police said on X, formerly Twitter, the fire was in the building’s third floor and the force was not aware of any injuries.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed because of the amount of smoke.

Road closures are in place and people have been told to avoid the area, the LFB said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.