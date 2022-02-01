70 firefighters tackle blaze at car garage near Tube station
The single-storey car garage is close to Acton Town Tube station.
About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a car garage close to a Tube station in London.
Ten fire engines were called to the large fire on Bollo Lane, Acton London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
The single-storey car garage is close to Acton Town Tube station.
Three men left the property before the brigade arrived and around 35 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.
LFB said there are a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.
The brigade’s control office has taken 15 calls about the fire since 5.10pm on Tuesday.
Local residents are advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The District and Piccadilly Tube lines, which both travel through Acton Town, are affected due to the fire.
Transport for London said there is no service on the Piccadilly line between Hammersmith, Heathrow Airport and Uxbridge and no service on the District line between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway.
LFB said it is likely firefighters will remain at the scene through the night, while British Transport Police Network Response said, just before 9.20pm, that Acton Town underground station is closed until further notice.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.