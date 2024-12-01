Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of rape at London venue The Groucho Club

An investigation was launched following reports of a woman being raped in November.

Luke O'Reilly
Sunday 01 December 2024 13:30 GMT
The Groucho Club in Soho, London which remains closed amid a police investigation into allegations of “a recent serious criminal offence”. The private members’ club has had its licence temporarily suspended on Tuesday after a request by the Metropolitan Police. Picture date: Wednesday November 27, 2024.
The Groucho Club in Soho, London which remains closed amid a police investigation into allegations of “a recent serious criminal offence”. The private members’ club has had its licence temporarily suspended on Tuesday after a request by the Metropolitan Police. Picture date: Wednesday November 27, 2024. (PA Wire)

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at London venue The Groucho Club, the Metropolitan Police said.

An investigation was launched following reports of a woman being raped inside the popular celebrity haunt in November.

On Saturday, the man was arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape and is being questioned in custody.

The private members’ club had its licence temporarily suspended earlier this week after a request by police.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said the application raised concerns that the venue had “breached licensing conditions” and had been the scene of a serious criminal offence.

Westminster Council ruled that the club’s licence be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing can take place.

The venue is understood to have co-operated with the council’s licensing sub-committee, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and accepted the decision.

There is no suggestion that Groucho employees were involved in the offence, the force added.

The Groucho Club is one of London’s most well-known private members’ clubs and has a long association with A-list celebrities.

It was originally set up as a more relaxed alternative to traditional gentlemen’s clubs, and current members “should have a creative role within the creative industries and share the club’s maverick spirit”, according to the venue’s website.

