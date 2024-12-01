Man arrested on suspicion of rape at London venue The Groucho Club
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape at London venue The Groucho Club, the Metropolitan Police said.
An investigation was launched following reports of a woman being raped inside the popular celebrity haunt in November.
On Saturday, the man was arrested in Hertfordshire on suspicion of rape and is being questioned in custody.
The private members’ club had its licence temporarily suspended earlier this week after a request by police.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said the application raised concerns that the venue had “breached licensing conditions” and had been the scene of a serious criminal offence.
Westminster Council ruled that the club’s licence be suspended for up to 28 days until a full hearing can take place.
The venue is understood to have co-operated with the council’s licensing sub-committee, acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and accepted the decision.
There is no suggestion that Groucho employees were involved in the offence, the force added.
The Groucho Club is one of London’s most well-known private members’ clubs and has a long association with A-list celebrities.
It was originally set up as a more relaxed alternative to traditional gentlemen’s clubs, and current members “should have a creative role within the creative industries and share the club’s maverick spirit”, according to the venue’s website.