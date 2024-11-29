Man charged with attempted murder after girl and father hurt in double shooting
The girl had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were injured in a shooting.
Jazz Reid, 32, of Kensington, west London, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Scotland Yard said.
The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their car in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.
The girl had surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.
The pair were with her two-year-old sibling and 32-year-old mother, who were both unhurt, at the time of the attack.
Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and continue to ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward.