Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four people taken to hospital after military horses bolt through central London

The drama erupted after a serviceman was thrown from his horse in Buckingham Palace Road on Wednesday.

Margaret Davis
Wednesday 24 April 2024 11:27
One of the animals was covered in blood. (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
One of the animals was covered in blood. (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Military horses have bolted through central London, leaving four people needing hospital treatment.

A number of people, including Army personnel, were injured when chaos erupted on Wednesday as seven of the animals got loose.

The London Ambulance Service said it had treated four people across three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, after the horses ran amok.

A serviceman was thrown from his horse in Buckingham Palace Road and one of the loose animals smashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering the windows.

Two horses were seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood, and later near the Limehouse tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in