Double-decker bus crashes into pub in central London

A double-decker bus has crashed into a pub in central London.

Officers were called at 10.16am on Tuesday to reports of the incident in New Oxford Street, near Tottenham Court Road, the Metropolitan Police said.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 10.10am and treated two people for injuries.

An LAS spokesperson said: “Our first paramedic arrived on scene in approximately five minutes.

“We treated two people.

“We took one patient to hospital and discharged the other at the scene.”

It is understood that no-one suffered any major injuries.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was also alerted to the crash.

The fire service was called at 10.11am and two fire engines and fire and rescue units from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations went to the scene.