Suspected gas explosion damages house in south-west London

One man left the building in Battersea before firefighters arrived and was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

Lucas Cumiskey
Thursday 10 August 2023 16:41
Emergency services at the scene on Elsley Road in Battersea, south west London, following a house explosion. Picture date: Thursday August 10, 2023.
Emergency services at the scene on Elsley Road in Battersea, south west London, following a house explosion. Picture date: Thursday August 10, 2023.
(PA Wire)

A suspected gas explosion at a house in south-west London has caused a roof to partially collapse and firefighters are at the scene.

The blast damaged the end-of-terrace house in Elsley Road, Battersea, on Thursday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

One man left the building before firefighters arrived and was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

A 25-metre cordon is in place and affected properties were evacuated, the LFB added.

Firefighters were called at 1.47pm and crews from Chelsea, Wandsworth, Brixton and Clapham fire stations went to the scene.

Photos from just outside the cordon show bricks, glass and other debris strewn on the pavement and road.

The cause is not known at this time, the LFB said.

