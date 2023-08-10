Suspected gas explosion damages house in south-west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected gas explosion at a house in south-west London has caused a roof to partially collapse and firefighters are at the scene.

The blast damaged the end-of-terrace house in Elsley Road, Battersea, on Thursday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

One man left the building before firefighters arrived and was checked over at the scene by paramedics.

A 25-metre cordon is in place and affected properties were evacuated, the LFB added.

Firefighters were called at 1.47pm and crews from Chelsea, Wandsworth, Brixton and Clapham fire stations went to the scene.

Photos from just outside the cordon show bricks, glass and other debris strewn on the pavement and road.

The cause is not known at this time, the LFB said.