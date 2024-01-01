Jump to content

Teenage boy fatally stabbed at London viewpoint on New Year’s Eve

Joseph Draper
Monday 01 January 2024 09:02
Primrose Hill in London is a popular spot for people watching the New Year’s Eve fireworks and police said it was ‘busy’ at the time of the stabbing (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

A teenage boy has died after being stabbed shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve at a busy viewpoint in London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Primrose Hill in Camden at 11.40pm.

The victim, who police believe to be 16 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight despite attempts at first aid by police and paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody, the Met said.

Primrose Hill is a popular spot for people watching the fireworks on New Year’s Eve and police said it was busy at the time of the incident.

They urged those with information to come forward.

