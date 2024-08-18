Support truly

A textile version of a new London Overground sign will be created at public weaving sessions, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

Participants will work together to make a Weaver line roundel to be displayed at a station on the route for millions of passengers to see.

Each of the six Overground lines will be represented by a new name and colour from the autumn in an attempt to make the network easier to navigate.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced in February that London Overground lines would be given names and colours (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )

The overhaul will require one of the biggest changes in the history of the capital’s public transport maps.

The Weaver line will be the new name for the maroon route between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt, Enfield Town and Chingford.

It runs through areas with a history of tapestry, art and design.

The weaving sessions will be held at Chingford Community Hub on September 8 and 30.

London’s deputy mayor for communities and social justice Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard said: “Naming the London Overground lines will make it easier to navigate the network while honouring and celebrating London’s unique local history and culture.

A brilliant chance to create a lasting piece of artwork Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, deputy mayor

“The Weaver line, launching in autumn, runs through areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals.

“I encourage Londoners to take part in these free community sessions, which are a brilliant chance to create a lasting piece of artwork for the London Overground Weaver line.”

TfL customer director Emma Strain said: “The completed tapestry will symbolise the power of collaboration, unity and the creativity of Londoners.”

Cockpit, a social enterprise supporting craftspeople, is supporting TfL in running the sessions.

The new names and colours for London Overground lines will be:

– The Lioness line between Euston and Watford Junction (yellow). This honours the England women’s football team winning Euro 2022 at Wembley, which is on the line.

– The Mildmay line between Stratford and Richmond/Clapham Junction (blue). The Mildmay Mission Hospital in Shoreditch specialises in treating patients with HIV-related illnesses.

– The Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon (red). The name honours the Windrush generation, who came to the UK from the Caribbean to fill labour shortages after the Second World War. The line runs through areas with communities linked to the Caribbean.

– The Weaver line between Liverpool Street and Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford (maroon). The line runs through areas known for the textile trade.

– The Suffragette line between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside (green). This is in tribute to the movement that fought for votes for women. Barking was home to suffragette Annie Huggett, who lived to the age of 103.

– The Liberty line between Romford and Upminster (grey). This celebrates how Havering, which the line runs through, historically had more self-governance through being a royal liberty.