Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s
Jobari Gooden was killed in Peckham Rye, south-east London, on December 17.
A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street.
Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.
Emergency services responded to reports of a fight in Choumert Road where they found Mr Gooden with stab wounds.
He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.
Scotland Yard said Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham Kent on December 23, has been charged with murder.
Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
The Met said all three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
