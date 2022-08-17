Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a side road near Oxford Street in London.

Li Hunan, 60, of Woodfield Gardens, New Malden, south London, will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

At 11.40am on Monday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 58-year-old man was found with stab wounds and, despite efforts to save him, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

He has been named as Li Sung, of Southwark, south London, and his next of kin have been informed.