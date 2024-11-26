Rental e-bike firms could face fines over blocked pavements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rental e-bike operators could be fined as part of measures to tackle “significant safety issues” around poor parking in London.

Transport for London (TfL) published a new “enforcement policy” in response to widespread concerns about e-bikes blocking pavements.

It said it will take action over dockless e-bikes being left on its red route road network outside designated places, and on its land such as station forecourts and bus garages.

This brings e-bike regulations closer into line with those for rental e-scooters, which are already required to be parked in bays.

The new policy states: “In most cases the operators who cause or permit these vehicles to be made available for hire in London will be subject to any enforcement action rather than individual users.”

In some instances they have become obstacles for pedestrians Dr Will Norman, walking and cycling commissioner

It adds that responses may include warning letters, fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to operators, prosecutions and removal of vehicles.

FPNs would be £100 each, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

TfL said it will take a “proportionate and pragmatic approach” to any enforcement activity.

The transport body said it has also allocated nearly £1 million to boroughs this year to fund 7,500 new parking spaces.

This is in addition to 2,000 spaces already created by the boroughs.

On red routes, TfL plans to create at least 800 spaces by next summer, and is targeting a network of 3,000 spaces by the end of 2026.

London’s walking and cycling commissioner Dr Will Norman said: “Dockless e-bikes play an important role in encouraging more people to choose sustainable modes of transport when travelling around the capital but we know that poor e-bike parking can cause significant safety issues for some Londoners, particularly disabled and older people.

“In some instances they have become obstacles for pedestrians, particularly in busy parts of the capital.

“The Mayor’s million-pound investment into additional parking spaces, in conjunction with this scheme to ensure that vehicles are parked responsibly, will make London safer and more accessible for everyone.

“I look forward to working with councils as well as e-bike operators on these improvements.”

Kieron Williams, executive member for climate, transport and environment at London Councils, which represents local authorities in the capital, said: “Dockless e-bikes have the potential to be a major positive step forwards for London, but to work for our city they need to work for all Londoners.

“Whilst the large majority of people using the bikes do so with care and respect for their fellow residents, we are still seeing far too many blocking pavements, roads and crossings.

“London boroughs are already using enforcement powers to tackle these problems.

“We will be working closely with TfL to learn from their new approach, so we can continue to use all of the legal tools currently at our disposal to address these issues for our residents.”

TfL has asked the Government to consider introducing legislation to give new powers to transport authorities to help them regulate and manage e-bikes.