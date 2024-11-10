One dead and pair in hospital after stabbing in south London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man in his 60s has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in south London.

Officers were called at around 10.40am on Sunday with reports of a number of people stabbed in East Street, Walworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were found with injuries, and one man died at the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity and inform his family, police said.

The other two, a man and woman, have been taken to hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, police added.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism Commander Peter Stevens, Met Police

Commander Peter Stevens said: “Tragically, a man lost his life this morning, and officers are working hard to establish exactly what happened and to provide support to his family. My thoughts and sincere sympathies are with them, and with the other people injured.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage. One man was rapidly arrested by officers responding to the incident. At present, although inquiries are ongoing, nobody else is sought.

“The incident is not being treated as terrorism. Inquiries continue, led by dedicated detectives from specialist crime.

“I want to thank those people who have already shared their accounts of what they saw with police. I urge anyone with information or footage, or any witnesses yet to speak with police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, quoting reference 2690/10nov.