Nine children taken to hospital after chlorine leak reported in London pool

Nine children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a “chlorine leak” was reported in a north-west London swimming pool.

Everyone Active sports centre on Watford Road, Wembley, was evacuated “as a precaution” and road closures are in place, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Ambulance crews were called to “reports of a chlorine leak” at 1.34pm on Thursday.

The London Ambulance Service said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers and members of our hazardous area response team (Hart).

“We treated nine children and two adults at the scene before taking them all to hospital.”

Police and the London Fire Brigade have also attended.

The Met said: “We were called at 1.40pm to reports of a chlorine leak at a pool in Watford Road, Wembley.

“Officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are in attendance.

“The leisure centre has been evacuated as a precaution and road closures are in place.”