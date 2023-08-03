Arrest made after ex-Sinn Fein employee fails to turn up for court appearance

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An arrest has been made after a former Sinn Fein employee failed to turn up for a court appearance.

Micheal Gerard McMonagle, 41, of Limewood Street in Londonderry, has been charged with three child sex offences.

The charges are that between May 1 2020 and August 18 2021 he attempted to communicate with a person under the age of 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification, attempted to cause a person under the age of 16 to look at an image of sexual activity, and attempted to incite a person under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

McMonagle had been due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in Derry on Wednesday.

However he did not attend, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the court sitting, District Judge Barney McElholm said McMonagle must attend to have the charges read to him.

It later emerged that McMonagle had been taken by ambulance on Wednesday to Altnagelvin hospital.

On Thursday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said “a 41-year-old man was detained on a bench warrant today”.

McMonagle previously worked as a press officer for Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland and also for a time as an adviser at Stormont.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said in a statement: “As soon as the party became aware of the arrest, the individual was immediately suspended from employment and party membership.

“The PSNI has not made contact with Sinn Fein about this investigation. Anyone with information that can assist the investigation should bring it to the police.”