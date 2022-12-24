Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Four-year-old boy dies at Center Parcs

Wiltshire Police said officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

Rod Minchin
Saturday 24 December 2022 15:45
A four-year-old boy has died at Center Parcs in Wiltshire (Alamy/PA)
A four-year-old boy has died at Center Parcs in Wiltshire (Alamy/PA)

A four-year-old boy has died following an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police said.

Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat, Wiltshire in support of the South West Ambulance Service on Christmas Eve morning.

“Sadly, it’s been confirmed that a four-year-old boy has died following an incident at Center Parcs Longleat Forest near Warminster shortly after 11am this morning,” a Wiltshire Police spokesman said.

“This is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in