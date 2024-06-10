Prince Louis advises England squad to eat double portions to win the Euros

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince of Wales visited the England men’s football team to wish them good luck, sharing advice from Prince Louis to “eat twice the amount” during their bid for Euro 2024 glory.

William, president of the FA, travelled to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent, on Monday, to meet the squad and head coach Gareth Southgate.

In a rallying speech to the players, the prince said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’.

“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

Heir to the throne William was there to present shirts to each of the 26 players selected for the Euro 2024 team and hear from Southgate about their preparations for the tournament.

The prince shook hands with Southgate, remarking how “in a few hours” the squad was “getting ready to go” and head to Germany.

England, who were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, are preparing for their Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday.

Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire were among those to be cut from England’s final squad.

Schoolchildren from across the Midlands were invited to St George’s Park to attend a festival of football featuring friendly fixtures, to mark England’s send-off.

The prince and Southgate were set to drop in to watch the matches and meet some of the youngsters taking part.

William is a passionate Aston Villa fan who often takes his son Prince George to see games.

The England Men’s team reached the final of Euro 2020 only to lose on penalties to Italy, while they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

The Uefa Euro 2024 tournament begins in Germany on Friday.