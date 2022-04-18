Lyra McKee’s family ‘waiting for justice’ three years after her murder

The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has made a fresh appeal for information to bring her killer to justice.

Vigils were held in memory of the 29-year-old in Belfast and Londonderry on Monday, the third anniversary of her death.

Her friends and family visited the spot at Fanad Drive in Derry where she died after being struck by a bullet during rioting in the area three years ago.

No one has yet been convicted of her murder.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

Lyra McKee was shot dead in Derry (PA) (PA Media)

Her sister Nichola Corner told the vigil in Derry that her family are still waiting for justice.

“Three years ago our sister Lyra McKee was murdered here in this city, and still three years on, we are waiting for justice for Lyra, the person who pulled the trigger of the gun that led to her death still walks these streets, and while they walk these streets, these streets will not be safe for the people of this city,” she said.

“We appeal to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for our sisters’ death, we appeal to them to come forward. It’s never too late.

“We want to thank all the people who have come to honour Lyra and to remember her as a journalist, as a human being and as a person who loved this city. We hope that you’ll continue to keep Lyra in your hearts and in your minds in a very dignified way.”

In Belfast, a new banner in memory of Ms McKee was unveiled on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral where then Prime Minister Theresa May, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Irish president Michael D Higgins were among those who attended her funeral in 2019.

Police have also made a fresh appeal for information to bring those responsible for Ms McKee’s murder to justice.

Detectives said they have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences, in relation to the shooting of the author.