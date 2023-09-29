Girl, 14, and school bus driver die following motorway crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old girl and a bus driver have died following a motorway crash involving a school coach.

Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson told a press conference there were 54 people on the bus including the driver and Merseyside Fire and Rescue helped passengers escape the debris.

He said: “Sadly, I can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old schoolgirl have died.

“Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

The two patients remain in a serious condition at Alder Hey while eight other children were taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital and Arrowe Park Hospital following a clinical assessment at an emergency service training centre in Wallasey.

Joanne Clague, area director for North West Ambulance Service, offered the service’s condolences to all those involved. Ms Clague said: “Following reports of a crash involving a coach this morning, we declared a major incident. This was due to the potential number of casualties involved.

“As a result we sent a substantial number of ambulances, senior clinicians and our hazardous area response teams.

“A critical care doctor was also dispatched to the scene.

“I would like to thank our emergency service colleagues for their support in ensuring the scene was safe so we were able to identify the most seriously injured first whilst safeguarding all those involved in the incident. ”

Two fire engines attended as Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service assisted in the response.

The bus was en route to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

No other vehicle was understood to be involved in the crash.

Mr Robson said: “Family Liaison Officers are providing specialist support to both families and we are working with both schools and Wirral and Cheshire West Councils to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children on the bus.

“We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved in the incident and witnessed the incident. They too will be provided with appropriate trauma support.”

The bus involved belonged to Carvers Coaches based in Ellesmere Port.

Diversions are in place as the M53 remains closed in both directions between junctions four and five.

National Highways North West said: “North West Motorway Police Group will be carrying out complex investigation work. Once complete, recovery of the coach and collision clear-up work can begin.

“The closure is expected to remain in place throughout the afternoon.”