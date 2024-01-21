Jump to content

Man, woman and dog killed in collision with BMW X5 in village

It happened on Saturday afternoon in Bearsted, Maidstone.

Ted Hennessey
Sunday 21 January 2024 09:43
Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man, a woman and a dog have been killed in a collision with a BMW X5 in a village in Kent.

The two pedestrians both in their 60s, were walking the dog in Thurnham Lane, Bearsted, when the black SUV vehicle collided with them at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

Kent Police officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, but all three were pronounced dead.

The force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

