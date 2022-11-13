Police officer charged with attempted murder of woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A serving police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at a hotel on Brook Street in the city at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

James Riley, 27, a serving Lancashire Constabulary officer, has been charged with attempted murder, GMP said.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.