King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ by death of Maori king Tuheitia

The King said he is “profoundly saddened” by the death of decades-long friend to the British royal family, Maori king Tuheitia.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII died in New Zealand at the age of 69 on Friday, a Kiingitanga (Maori king movement) spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency.

He had been recovering in hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

Charles said news of Kiingi Tuheitia’s death “is a particular shock”, with the two having shared a long-running friendship.

“I had the greatest pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for decades,” he said in a statement.

“He was deeply committed to forging a strong future for Maori and Aotearoa New Zealand founded upon culture, traditions and healing, which he carried out with wisdom and compassion.

“His death is a particular shock in view of the fact that I had only very recently spoken to Kiingi on the telephone at the beginning of August.”

Charles said he looks back on the friendship with “immense fondness”, having visited New Zealand in 2015, where he and Queen Camilla visited the town of Ngaruawahia with the Kingii and his wife Makau Ariki.

The Kingii also visited Charles and Camilla at Buckingham Palace last year.

The Kingii’s relationship with the British royal family began with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The two royals shared the same birthday – April 21 – which was commented on on numerous occasions by the late Queen.

Kiingi Tuheitia is viewed in New Zealand as a unifying leader of New Zealand’s native Maori people.

Tributes have poured online with politicians and the general public taking to social media to share in their grief.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, said in a post on X: “Today, we mourn the loss of Kiingi Tuheitia.

“His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“I will remember his dedication to Aotearoa New Zealand, his commitment to mokopuna (Maori for grandson), his passion for te ao Maori (the Maori language), and his vision for a future where all people are treated with dignity and respect.”

He added: “I will also remember the kindness he showed me personally whenever I met with him at Turangawaewae, which translates to a place to stand or where a person feels strong and at home.”

New Zealand’s Labour leader Chris Hipkins said via X: “The passing of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII has me both saddened and shocked — having just celebrated the 18th anniversary of his Coronation.

“Kiingi Tuheitia was a fierce and staunch advocate, voice and leader, not only for Maoridom — but for a better and more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“His commitment to the kaupapa was fearless and unwavering — that’s his legacy that we’ll all remember fondly.”

Former New Zealand prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern described him as “an advocate for Maori, for fairness, justice and prosperity”.

She told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “You worked tirelessly on building understanding and knowledge of our shared history and in doing so, strengthening Aotearoa.”

A new Maori leader will now be appointed by heads of tribes on the day of Kiingi Tuheitia’s funeral but before he is buried, Radio New Zealand reports.

The Maori King is considered the paramount chief of several tribes, or iwi, but is not affiliated with all of them.