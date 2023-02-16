Freezer removed again from Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara artwork

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A freezer which forms part of an artwork by Banksy in Kent has been removed for a second time.

The mural, titled Valentine’s Day Mascara, had seen its chest freezer, broken garden chair, blue crate and empty beer bottle taken away by a local council in Margate on Tuesday.

All the pieces were subsequently returned by Thanet District Council, who said on Wednesday it was in contact with the property owner to discuss ways to preserve the piece.

On Thursday, the Red Eight Gallery in London said the freezer was now in storage with permission from the homeowner, before a permanent home can be found for the entire work.

In a statement provided to the PA news agency, Julian Usher, chief executive of the gallery, said: “(The homeowners) have stipulated that they wish a local charity supporting prevention of domestic abuse against women to benefit along with the piece being used to raise awareness in Margate and nationally.

“We are in conversation with civil engineers and building contractors regarding the safe removal of the piece.

“Regarding the freezer the council removed it to make it safe and we have protected the wall with a Perspex cover.

“The freezer has been returned by the council and is currently in storage for safe keeping until it can be reunited with the art once the wall has been removed.”

He added that the owner is “grateful” for Banksy’s gift and will do “everything possible” to promote the prevention of domestic abuse, honour the Margate community and preserve the artwork.

The piece shows a housewife in 1950s-style dress, wearing a pinny and yellow washing-up gloves.

She also has a swollen eye and a missing tooth and is seemingly closing the lid of a chest freezer on her male partner, whose legs are sticking out.

It appeared to have a theme of domestic abuse and fighting violence against women.

On Tuesday, Banksy confirmed they were behind the artwork by sharing a series of photos of the piece to their Instagram account.

The homeowners also said: “We were not, in our wildest dreams expecting this. Without the support and quick actions of Red Eight Gallery, we have no doubt the artwork would not still be intact.

“We’ll do our best to respect the major parties involved but our key focus is raising the awareness of domestic abuse against women.”

Mr Usher also said the Turner Contemporary gallery in Margate has no plans to display the piece after being contacted by the owner.