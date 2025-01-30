Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Her hits included As Tears Go By.

Kerri-Ann Roper
Thursday 30 January 2025 18:21 GMT
Singer Songwriter Marianne Faithful after she opened the Innocence and Experience exhibition at Tate Liverpool, Faithfull is the co-curator of the new exhibition.
Singer Songwriter Marianne Faithful after she opened the Innocence and Experience exhibition at Tate Liverpool, Faithfull is the co-curator of the new exhibition. (PA Archive)

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78, a spokesperson has said.

Faithfull’s hits included As Tears Go By, which was written by The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

In addition to her music career, Faithfull also acted in films including The Girl on a Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.

A statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.

“She will be dearly missed.”

