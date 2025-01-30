Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78
Her hits included As Tears Go By.
Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78, a spokesperson has said.
Faithfull’s hits included As Tears Go By, which was written by The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
In addition to her music career, Faithfull also acted in films including The Girl on a Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.
A statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.
“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.
“She will be dearly missed.”