Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife
A spokesman said thoughts were with Mark Drakeford and his family after his wife Clare’s death.
The wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.
A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.
“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”
Mr Drakeford has been First Minister of Wales since 2018.