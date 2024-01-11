Former judge to lead review into migrant crossing tragedy which left 27 dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An independent inquiry into the Channel’s deadliest migrant crossings incident on record will be led by former judge and solicitor general Sir Ross Cranston, the Transport Secretary has announced.

Mark Harper said he hopes the investigation into the deaths of at least 27 people after an inflatable boat capsized on November 24 2021 will “give the families of the victims the clarity they deserve”.

The Cranston Inquiry will look into who the deceased were and the circumstances of their deaths.

It will also consider what further lessons can be learned from the incident, and may make recommendations to reduce the risk of a similar event occurring.

A pregnant woman and three children were among the victims.

A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) published in November last year found the capsized boat was “wholly unsuitable and ill-equipped” for the crossing.

It also stated that the UK’s search and rescue response was hampered by the lack of a dedicated aircraft carrying out aerial surveillance.