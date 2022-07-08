Jump to content
Sir Mark Rowley named next Metropolitan Police Commissioner

Flora Thompson
Friday 08 July 2022 14:26
Sir Mark Rowley has been announced as the next Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former counter-terrorism policing chief Sir Mark Rowley has been named as the next commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, the Home Office said.

Sir Mark will to return Scotland Yard four years after leaving policing following Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation earlier this year.

The news comes less than two weeks after the force was put into special measures by the police watchdog.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Sir Mark Rowley is a distinguished and exceptionally experienced police officer, having served the people of the West Midlands and Surrey before guiding the capital through some of its most challenging moments in the wake of the 2017 terror attacks, as the Met’s then head of counter-terrorism.

“He now takes on one of the most important and demanding jobs in policing, leading the country’s largest force at a time when public trust in the Metropolitan Police has been severely undermined by a number of significant failings.

“Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority.”

