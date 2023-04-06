Mark Spencer spared punishment after inconclusive inquiry over Nus Ghani claim

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak is taking no action against Tory MP Mark Spencer after an official investigation was unable to determine whether or not he told colleague Nusrat Ghani her Muslim faith played a role in her sacking as a minister.

The inquiry by the Prime Minister’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus was critical of Mr Spencer’s actions as chief whip but cleared him of breaching the ministerial code.

Ms Ghani had alleged Mr Spencer said her “Muslimness” was linked to her ministerial exit as they served in Boris Johnson’s government.

Sir Laurie noted Mr Spencer’s “shortcomings” as he published a long-awaited report into the claims on Thursday.

But the adviser said he did not find a “clear failure” to uphold the ministerial code as he cited “inconclusive evidence” as to whether or not the remarks were made.

Both Conservative MPs at the centre of the row now serve in roles in Mr Sunak’s Government.

Mr Sunak wrote to Sir Laurie noting that the events surrounding the sacking had been an “unsatisfactory experience for both ministers involved”.

“But in the absence of clear evidence, it would not be right to take further action,” Mr Sunak wrote.

“I have spoken to both ministers and encouraged them to heed your advice to pull together in the finest tradition of public service.”