McDonald accuses parties of treating Sinn Fein voters as ‘second-class citizens’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fail of treating her party’s voters as second-class citizens.

Ms McDonald suggested her rivals’ outright dismissal of Sinn Fein as a potential coalition partner demonstrated a lack of respect for the party’s supporters.

Her comments came amid increasing focus on coalition permutations post the General Election in Ireland.

A lot of people vote for Sinn Fein, rely on us to represent them. I would ask Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to try and muster at least a little bit of respect for the communities and the voters who vote for us Mary Lou McDonald

Launching her party’s proposals on housing at an event in west Dublin on Tuesday, Ms McDonald accused the lead parties in the last government of showing a lack of humility.

“If I was to listen to the coalition parties, I wouldn’t get up out of bed in the morning,” she said.

“They can’t pass a microphone without stating how appalled they are, and how they will never ever, ever speak to Sinn Fein.

“They were at that in the last election as well.

“Let me just on that make this point – a lot of people vote for Sinn Fein, rely on us to represent them. I would ask Fianna Fail and Fine Gael to try and muster at least a little bit of respect for the communities and the voters who vote for us.

“They’re not second-class citizens, they are equal voters, just like everybody else, and I think they should demonstrate a little bit of humility and a little bit of respect towards those citizens too.”

While Ms McDonald has said the “best outcome” of the election would be a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, she has stopped short of ruling out entering into a partnership with her long-term rivals.

“Our position of wanting to have a government beyond Fianna Fail and Fine Gael is now a long-standing one, there’s nothing new in it,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“We believe after a century of those two parties dominating and running government that the time is right now for a change, that is the answer, that is the way in which we can make the changes that will benefit our society.”

At the launch of his party’s manifesto in Dublin, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman was asked about the prospect of re-entering government after the Greens served as a junior partner in the last administration.

“First of all, I haven’t heard anybody rule us out,” he said.

“What I’ve heard is an attempt, I think, by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail to get the numbers themselves that they won’t need any support, but if there’s a need for additional parties, I think those negotiations will take place.

“We’ve demonstrated that we can negotiate hard. We’ve demonstrated that we can create a really effective programme for government, but we’re making it very clear today that increased investment, 10 billion into public transport, is a key issue for us in those programme for government negotiations.”

Asked whether he wanted to remain as integration minister, Mr O’Gorman said: “I think it’s far too early for any one of us to be putting our names beside departments. I have to ensure that the people of Dublin West re-elect me as their TD.”