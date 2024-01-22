Medics should not report suspected illegal abortions to police – leading doctors

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Medics should not report suspected illegal abortions to the police, leading women’s doctors are expected to say.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) will remind healthcare workers of their duty to maintain patient confidentiality in new guidance, which is yet to be published.

Doctors are required to ask for consent before sharing any confidential medical information.

There are devastating consequences that come from a culture of increased reporting, police investigations and prosecutions that simply would not happen with any other medical procedure BPAS

But medics can share information if it is in the public interest and “if failure to do so may expose others to a risk of death or serious harm”, according to the medical regulator.

In new guidance, RCOG will reportedly tell medics it is “never” in public interest to share information about suspected illegal abortions.

RCOG has been approached for comment but said that the guidance will not be published until later in the week.

It comes after high-profile prosecutions including that of Bethany Cox who was accused of using poison for an at-home abortion in 2020.

Ms Cox, from Eaglescliffe, Stockton-on-Tees, was brought before courts, only for prosecutors to drop the charges against her earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Carla Foster was jailed last year for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy, but her sentence was reduced on appeal.

We carefully consider the personal circumstances of those who end their pregnancy outside the legal parameters and address these as sensitively as possible CPS

BPAS (the British Pregnancy Advisory Service) said that a “culture of increased reporting” can have “devastating consequences”.

A spokesperson said: “It is too often the case that women who are ending up before the courts are ones who have had the police called on them by medical professionals they trusted.

“There are devastating consequences that come from a culture of increased reporting, police investigations and prosecutions that simply would not happen with any other medical procedure.

“The question must be asked – who benefits from subjecting women to lengthy and traumatic police investigations and threat of prosecution and prison time? Not police, not taxpayers, not politicians, and certainly not our women.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “These exceptionally rare cases are complex and traumatic.

“We carefully consider the personal circumstances of those who end their pregnancy outside the legal parameters and address these as sensitively as possible.

“Our prosecutors have a duty to ensure that laws set by Parliament are properly considered and applied when making difficult charging decisions.”