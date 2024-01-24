Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at film premiere in Jamaica

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared at a film premiere in Jamaica.

Harry and Meghan were photographed with the Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness at the screening of Bob Marley: One Love, a film celebrating the late reggae singer’s life.

Meghan, 42, wore a long, black A-line gown with gold earrings and had her hair in a slicked-back bun, while Harry, 39, was dressed in a dark suit and open-necked white shirt.

The couple looked relaxed as they posed for pictures with Paramount Pictures chief executive Brian Robbins at the Carib 5 cinema in Kingston.

Marley’s son Ziggy was also in attendance.

Mr Holness posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love Movie in Jamaica signifies a momentous occasion for our nation and the global community.

“Bob Marley’s ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries, has made him a symbol of unity and resilience.

“As we celebrate the premiere of this film, let us reflect on the enduring impact of Bob Marley’s work, recognizing the importance of his contribution to global conversations on peace, love, and social change.”

The biopic will be released in February and stars British actors Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita.