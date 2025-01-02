Duchess of Sussex provides first glimpse of new Netflix lifestyle show
Meghan is fronting an eight-part lifestyle series which launches on January 15.
The Duchess of Sussex has given the world a first look at her new lifestyle series on Netflix.
She appears smiling and relaxed in the online trailer for With Love, Meghan, which includes a clip of her being hugged by the Duke of Sussex.
The eight-part series, which launches on January 15, sees Meghan inviting friends and famous guests to a California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.
It has been announced a day after she returned to Instagram.
A promotional synopsis of the show says: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old.
“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected.
“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”