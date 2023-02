Man charged over violent protest outside Merseyside asylum hotel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with violent disorder and assault over a protest outside a hotel which was housing asylum seekers.

Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was among 15 people arrested amid the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.

He is accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.

Skeete has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.

The remaining 14 people who were arrested – 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area – have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.

Merseyside Police said the violence, which has been condemned by politicians, left an officer and two members of the public with slight injuries.

Lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was set alight after being attacked with hammers.