Man charged over violent protest outside Merseyside asylum hotel

Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, has been charged with violent disorder and assault.

Laura Parnaby
Sunday 12 February 2023 11:51
Police in riot gear attend the protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley (Peter Powell/PA)
Police in riot gear attend the protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley (Peter Powell/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been charged with violent disorder and assault over a protest outside a hotel which was housing asylum seekers.

Jarad Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, Aigburth, Liverpool, was among 15 people arrested amid the demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on Friday evening, Merseyside Police said.

He is accused of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency services worker.

Skeete has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday.

The remaining 14 people who were arrested – 12 men and two women who are mainly from the Knowsley area – have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of police inquiries.

Merseyside Police said the violence, which has been condemned by politicians, left an officer and two members of the public with slight injuries.

Lit fireworks were thrown at officers and a police van was set alight after being attacked with hammers.

