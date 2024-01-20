Status orange wind warnings issued for all counties on island of Ireland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wind warnings have been issued for all counties on Sunday with Storm Isha due to track north-west across the island of Ireland.

Strong and gusty winds are forecast for Sunday from 11am until 4am on Monday, creating a risk of large waves along coastal paths, loose debris and difficult travelling conditions.

A status orange wind warning is in place for all counties from 5pm on Sunday until 2am on Monday.

In Co Donegal, the warning is in place for a further three hours, lifting at 5am on Monday.

Severe and damaging gusts are expected during this period with the risk of fallen trees and damage to power lines.

A status yellow wind warning will be in place across the country from Sunday morning until 4am on Monday.

There is a status red marine warning in place from 7pm on Sunday until the early hours of Monday for stormy weather at Erris Head to Bloody Foreland to Fair Head, with winds expected to reach storm force 10 or “violent” storm force 11.

In Northern Ireland, a status yellow wind warning will remain in place for all counties until 12pm on Monday.

The Met Office has warned of strong winds, heavy rain, and a risk to life and damage to buildings in parts of the UK from Sunday into Monday.

Forecasters said Saturday is to be quite windy and cloudy, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the morning.