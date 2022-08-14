Teenage boy dies after going into the sea at Skegness
A teenage boy has died after going into the sea at Skegness.
Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.15pm on Saturday after receiving a report that a child under 16 was “in the water”.
A search was carried out by police and the coastguard and the boy’s body was recovered at around 11.30pm, the force added.
No further details about the teenager have been given.
Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast yesterday. At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.
“All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.
“Our thoughts are with the boy’s family.”
His death was confirmed after a body was also found in a Doncaster lake that day.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services got reports of a man in his 20s in difficulty at Lakeside lake at around 4.10pm.
A body was recovered hours later.
Temperatures reached more than 30C on Saturday as the UK continued to face a heatwave.
The Met Office said Charlwood in Surrey, south west England, recorded the highest temperature at 34.9C.
