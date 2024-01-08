Fresh ice warnings issued as cold snap hits parts of the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millions more Britons have been advised to brace themselves for a cold snap after forecasters issued fresh ice warnings on Monday.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across southern England and South Wales, which will last from 3pm on Monday to 3am on Tuesday.

The wintry weather comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited flood-hit residents in Oxford, and Environment Agency (EA) workers are still trying to mop up from the heavy rainfall and high winds during Storm Henk last week.

People in London and the South East woke up to ice, sleet and snow showers on Monday morning and temperatures are expected to be around zero in places for much of the week.

Southern parts of the UK are set for “ice and small amounts of snow” which could cause icy patches on some roads and cause people to fall on slippery surfaces.

Meanwhile, floods are still expected to affect some regions as water levels rise.

An amber cold health alert (CHA) for the North West of England, the Midlands, the South West of England and the South East of England is also in place through to noon on Friday.

The amber alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

There is also a yellow cold health alert in place for the North East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East of England and London.

Cold weather can raise the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, and is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.”

The Environment Agency has warned that more than 1,800 properties have already flooded, and more could be affected over the next week.

On Monday morning, there were 169 flood warnings in place, where flooding is expected, and 159 flood alerts for southern parts of England, up through the Midlands and into Yorkshire.

The impact of high water levels is likely to continue, particularly around the Rivers Trent, Severn and Thames, the agency said.

It added that buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption” during that time period, and local groundwater flooding is also possible in the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber.

Mr Sunak sought to defend the Government’s record on flood protection as he spoke to the media in front of the fast-moving River Thames on Sunday.

He said: “We have over 1,000 Environment Agency personnel on the ground in local communities helping, over 200 pumps have been deployed.

“We’ve invested £5.2 billion in flood defences over the period in question – that’s a record sum, far more than we’ve done (previously); in the future that’s contributed to protecting over 300,000 homes.

“And, of course, there have been many people affected by what’s happened over the past week, but also over 49,000 have been protected from flooding.”

Labour has accused the Government of being “asleep at the wheel” over flood warnings, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer vowing to make flood defences “fit for purpose”, writing on social media that “people’s lives shouldn’t be upended by extreme rain”.