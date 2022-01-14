Frost and fog set to hit parts of the country

Frost and fog are set to be a hazard for some parts of the country over the coming days.

The Met Office which has urged everyone to “get the hot water bottles at the ready as it’s set to be a cold and frosty night”, has issued a yellow weather warning for fog for Friday and Saturday – which could cause travel disruption.

People in the East Midlands, East of England the North East Wales plus Yorkshire and Humber have been told to brace for the thick fog and freezing temperatures.

With fog patches set to spread overnight, the warning states that “some dense fog patches are possible, with visibilities perhaps dropping to between 50-100m in a few places”.

The forecasters say the fog could become quite widespread and perhaps dense, especially for central and eastern parts of England.

Blighted visibility could bring hazardous driving conditions in some areas, slower journey times for road trips and possible delays to bus and train services.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog for Friday and Saturday which could cause travel disruption (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Temperatures are set to drop as low as -5C in some rural spots across England and Wales, while regions further north and in the far west will stay above freezing due to increased cloud cover.