Flood warnings in place as wet Easter long weekend winds down

Heavy rain is forecast to develop in the south of England on Monday amid a wet Easter long weekend across the country.

No weather warnings have yet been issued for Monday, however 10 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – and 112 flood alerts are in place across England.

The latest flood warning, issued overnight by the Environment Agency, is for the River Brue in Somerset.

Roads at risk include those in Catsham, Cowbridge and West Lydford, and the B3151 Glastonbury to Meare Road.

Properties on Dyehouse Lane, Glastonbury, are at risk from the Glastonbury Millstream overtopping, and river overtopping at Baltonsborough is expected.

Although rainfall has largely passed out of the area, the River Brue is expected to remain high into Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain drenched the south of England and parts of Wales on Sunday evening, with the Met Office forecasting further heavy showers to develop in the south throughout Monday.

Liam Eslick, a forecaster at the Met Office, said there is a “risk of localised flooding” in some areas.

Mr Eslick said: “Being the bank holiday weekend, people are travelling around at this time, so we’d recommend checking road coverage if people are driving or any bus and train timetables to see if there are any cancellations.”

The RAC and transport analysis company Inrix said 2.01 million leisure journeys will be made by car on Easter Monday, with the lengthiest delays expected between 10am and noon.

Guidance on the Met Office website encourages drivers to reduce their speeds, as rain can reduce visibility, and give themselves more time to brake on slippery road surfaces – suggesting a gap of at least four seconds between traffic.

Areas in the north of England and Scotland are expected to be much sunnier throughout the day and experience less rain, the weather service said.