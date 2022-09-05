Flood alerts in place with thunderstorms to return in the evening
The Met Office says the conditions will clear up for many as the working week begins before showers return in some places.
Several flood alerts remain in place on Monday after rain, thunder and lightning swept across parts of the UK overnight.
Five alerts for possible flooding are in place for the River Soar in Lancashire, Lower Dove Brooks in Staffordshire, River Cole and Dorcan Brook in Swindon, River Maun in Nottinghamshire and River Plym and Tory Brook in Devon.
A yellow thunderstorm warning from the Met Office expired at 4am without any significant disruption.
There was still plenty of thunder and lightning seen across London and south-east England, south-west England, most of Northern Ireland, large parts of Wales, east of England, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire.
The Met Office says the conditions will clear up for many this morning before showers return later for some south and central parts.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to return in the evening moving northwards across much of the UK.
