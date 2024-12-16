Met Office issues warning as parts of Scotland face up to 150mm of rain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A “very wet, damp and miserable” start to the week has been forecast for parts of Scotland, with the risk of flooding due to persistent downpours.

A Met Office yellow warning, covering parts of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Perthshire and the Stirling area, is in force and runs until midday on Tuesday.

Travel disruption and flooding could hit some areas as up to 150 millimetres of rain could fall, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said.

He said: “Over the next 24-36 hours, the rainfall totals really will be building up with widely half a month’s worth of rain falling across parts of the Highlands and even into northern areas of Argyll and Bute.”

He urged people to “take care” as snow melt will add water to rivers.

There may be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

By Sunday night, four flood warnings and five flood alerts had been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Police have advised people to travel with caution.

The Met Office warning states: “Rain will become persistent across parts of western Scotland during Sunday, continuing throughout Monday before easing later on Tuesday.

“70-100 mm of rain is likely to fall widely during this period but possibly over 150mm for some exposed hills and mountains.

“Rapid melting of lying snow will also contribute to any potential impacts.”

Some slightly brighter and sunnier spells are expected across Northern Ireland, England and Wales on Monday but strong gusts will make it feel chillier than the mild temperatures for the time of year of around 10-11C.