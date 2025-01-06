Snow and ice causes school closures in north-east Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A number of schools in north-east Scotland have been forced to close after the country was hit by overnight snow and ice.

More than 80 schools and nurseries across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland council areas are shut due to snow and poor driving conditions on what should have been the first day back for pupils after the holidays.

The news came after the country experienced its coldest night of the winter so far.

Temperatures dropped to minus 13.3C at Loch Glasgarnoch in the Highlands on Sunday night, according to Met Office data.

A Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place across the north east and east of the country as far south as Edinburgh until midday on Monday.

It warns that more than 10cm could fall on ground above 200 metres in northern areas, while further south snowfall accumulation is likely to be “patchier” and generally between 1cm to 2cm.

A warning of snow across northern, western and south-west Scotland is in force until 11am on Monday.

Areas in the south west could see 2-5cm of snow in some places, mainly above 200 metres, while areas further north could see 1-4cm accumulate.

A warning of snow in south-eastern Scotland, extending from Edinburgh to Lanark and Lockerbie and down to the border, is also in force until midday on Monday.

The Met Office said that 2-5cm of snow could accumulate widely, with as much as 10-20cm over the higher ground of the Borders and the southern edge of the Lothians.

Met Office chief forecaster Frank Saunders said: “Cold conditions in Scotland will continue, with snow showers in many coastal areas, and more persistent snow for a time in the south east.”

The latest warnings come after days of wintry weather which have caused travel widespread travel disruption – including road closures, and the closure of two highland railway lines last week due to landslips and flooding.

Forecasters warned further snow on Monday could cause continuing difficult travelling conditions in the areas covered by the warnings.

ScotRail advised people to check their journeys before travelling.

It said: “Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country until midday today.

“If you’re planning to to travel, check your entire journey using our app or website as delays and alterations to services are possible.

Take care when out and about.”

Network Rail Scotland said it has made preparations to deal with the weather.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, it said: “Locomotives with ploughs are standing by at strategic locations, ready to clear tracks if it’s needed.

“Snow showers remain likely across parts of the West Highland Line and lines out of Inverness for the first half of the week.”