Easter could bring hottest temperatures of year so far with highs of up to 22C

Warm weather is set continue throughout the week, with dry conditions expected for most of the country ahead of the bank holiday.

Nina Lloyd
Monday 11 April 2022 18:40
The spring heat will continue throughout the week and last into Easter weekend, forecasters say (James Manning/PA)
The spring heat will continue throughout the week and last into Easter weekend, forecasters say (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Easter weekend could bring the hottest temperatures of the year so far with highs of up to 22C in some parts of the UK, forecasters have said.

Warm weather is set to continue throughout the week, with dry conditions expected for most of the country ahead of the bank holiday.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said despite the heat, the North West will also experience some lingering cloud, making eastern areas the best destination for sun-seekers over the weekend.

“If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather,” she said.

“I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we’ll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.

Recommended

The Met Office has said sun-seekers have the best chance of beach-going weather in eastern parts of the UK this weekend (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.

“It will definitely be warmer than the week we’ve just had and last week.”

The warmest temperature of the year so far has been 20.8C, meaning the highs predicted for the South East on the weekend would set a new record for 2022.

“We’ll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we’re seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22,” she said.

Recommended

“Across southern and eastern areas we’re more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon.”

Some drizzly rain is expected later in the week across the North West along with the cloud, but it is not likely to cause disruption.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in