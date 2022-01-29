Boy, nine, and woman, 60, killed by falling trees as Storm Malik batters UK

A nine-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman have been killed by falling trees in strong winds caused by storms.

Staffordshire Police said a man is in hospital after the incident which killed the boy.

Police were called to Hollington Road, Winnothdale, near to Tean, at 1pm on Saturday after reports that a tree had fallen on a boy and a man, and they were both taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, a nine-year-old boy passed away.

“The boy’s family are being supported by specially-trained officers. The man remains in hospital.

“A scene remains at the location, where people are asked to avoid the area. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The boy’s death comes after a 60-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen as strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK.

Winds of more than 100mph have been reported in parts of Scotland with widespread disruption to travel and power supplies.

Weather warnings were in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday due to the high winds and rain.

The Met Office have said that another blast of severe strong winds, now officially named Storm Corrie, is set to hit parts of the UK.

It is set to move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday and push across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

A fallen tree blocks a road in Woodlesford in West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for wind across northern parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday morning.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday. This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north.”