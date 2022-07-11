Jump to content
Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm.

Isobel Frodsham
Monday 11 July 2022 14:50
An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.

The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.

The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.

It is being enforced across the East Midlands, east of England, London, South East, North East, North West, South West, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

“Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines (are) likely to be required.

“Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to increased risk of water safety incidents.

“Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays.”

The extreme heat weather warning system ranges from yellow to red and indicates how likely and how much of an impact the weather will have on public life.

An amber warning states that temperatures are likely to have a high impact.

