Counter-terrorism police involved after man set alight on way home from mosque

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Counter-terrorism police are involved in an investigation into a man being set alight as he walked home from a mosque and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim suffered facial burns when his jacket was set alight in Shenstone Road in Edgbaston, Birmingham, at around 7pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police it is aware of a similar incident in the Ealing area of London and is working with the Metropolitan Police to see whether the incidents are linked.

The Met said an 82-year-old man was set alight on Singapore Road on February 27 as the suspect and victim both left the West London Islamic Centre.

We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won’t speculate further at this stage Chief Superintendent Richard North

West Midlands Police said officers are studying video footage of Monday evening’s attack which has been circulated on social media.

A man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on Dudley Road on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man, who remains in custody, was identified by officers who were in the area carrying out inquiries following the attack.

Chief Superintendent Richard North, commander at Birmingham police, said: “Our investigation continues with support from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU who have access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We have officers patrolling the local area to reassure people and we are visiting local faith establishments to keep them informed.”

He added: “Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and are using all resources available to us. We are keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker and we won’t speculate further at this stage.

“We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses. I’ve been speaking to people this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

“We are determined to get those answers as soon as possible, and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage.”

Earlier, police said it is believed the man, who was walking home from Dudley Road Mosque, was approached by a man.

“He spoke to him briefly before spraying him with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.”

Officers are aware of a video posted on social media “showing a man being set alight, and we’re examining it as part of our investigations”, the statement added.

Extra officers will be in the area to speak to the community and to provide reassurance.

Following the attack, Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward, Cabinet member for social justice, community safety and equalities John Cotton, and ward councillors Sharon Thompson and Marcus Bernasconi said: “This was a horrific attack and our thoughts are with the victim and his family at such a distressing time.

“Councillors and the community safety team are speaking to the family and West Midlands Police. We will continue to offer our support.

“Council officers, local councillors and MP have also been engaging with community groups and local mosques to offer support to the wider community.

“We would urge the community to work with the police and to avoid any speculation at this stage – and also like to thank them for their willingness to share information on this incident.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force website or to contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.